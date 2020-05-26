BREAKING: 276 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 8344. Deaths now 249

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed 276 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states of the federation.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the fresh cases had increased the total number of people infected by the virus in Nigeria to 8,344.

The death toll had also increased from 233 to 249 in the last 24 hours while 2,385 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (161), Rivers (36), Edo (27), Kaduna (19), Nasarawa (10), Oyo (6), Kano (4), Delta (3), Ebonyi (3) and Gombe (2).

Others are – Ogun (1), Ondo (1), Borno (1), Abia (1) and Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “8,344 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,385 AND Deaths: 249.”

