BREAKING: 288 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria push total to 5445; death toll rises to 171

May 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria shows no signs of abating after medical personnel discovered 288 new cases across the country Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, confirmed that Lagos remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with 179 new cases.

Consequently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 5, 445.

The death toll has also been on the upward swing with 171 confirmed fatalities as at Friday night.

However, the number of patients that had been released by medical personnel to reunite with their families following their recovery from the infection had increased to 1, 320.

Other states where the COVID-19 infections are recorded by the NCDC are: Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa (15), Borno (13), Ogun (11), Kano (8), FCT (7) and Niger (4).

Also listed are – Ekiti (4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi (3), Kwara (2), and Edo (1).

The centre said: “5,445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 1,320 AND Deaths: 171.”

