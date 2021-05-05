29 abducted students of College of Forestry, Afaka, released | Ripples Nigeria

Emerging reports Wednesday say that the remaining 29 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State have been released.

They were reportedly released around the Kidanda community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

After seven weeks in captivity, the students, who were kidnapped on 11 March with their abductors demanding N500 million as ransom, are finally set to reunite with their families.

Their release was reportedly confirmed by the Chairman of the Concerned Afaka Parents, Malam Abdullahi Usman, who also revealed that a press briefing will be held upon the arrival of the students.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that 39 students were abducted from the College. 10 of the students were later released in two batches after payment of ransom was made by parents.

The parents of the remaining students had protested on Tuesday at the National Assembly complex over the prolonged abduction of their wards, but it is not immediately clear if it was the lawmakers or the Kaduna state government that facilitated the release.

Meanwhile, another 16 students of Greenfield University also in Kaduna are yet to be freed from their abductors, who have threatened to kill them all if their demand of N100m ransome is not met.

