 29 abducted students of College of Forestry, Afaka, released | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

29 abducted students of College of Forestry, Afaka, released

Published

3 hours ago

on

Emerging reports Wednesday say that the remaining 29 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State have been released.

They were reportedly released around the Kidanda community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

After seven weeks in captivity, the students, who were kidnapped on 11 March with their abductors demanding N500 million as ransom, are finally set to reunite with their families.

Their release was reportedly confirmed by the Chairman of the Concerned Afaka Parents, Malam Abdullahi Usman, who also revealed that a press briefing will be held upon the arrival of the students.

READ ALSO: 23 girls, 16 boys missing from college of forestry- Kaduna govt

Ripples Nigeria had reported that 39 students were abducted from the College. 10 of the students were later released in two batches after payment of ransom was made by parents.

The parents of the remaining students had protested on Tuesday at the National Assembly complex over the prolonged abduction of their wards, but it is not immediately clear if it was the lawmakers or the Kaduna state government that facilitated the release.

Meanwhile, another 16 students of Greenfield University also in Kaduna are yet to be freed from their abductors, who have threatened to kill them all if their demand of N100m ransome is not met.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports23 hours ago

Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager
Sports1 day ago

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
Sports1 day ago

Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium

European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Sports1 day ago

Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Sports3 days ago

Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title

Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...

Latest Tech News

Tech3 hours ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech7 hours ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech1 day ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech4 days ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...