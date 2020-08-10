BREAKING: 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 46,867; deaths now 950

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 290 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that five persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 945 to 950.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 46,867.

Meanwhile, 33,346 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (82), Plateau (82), Oyo (19), FCT (18), Edo (16), Kaduna (15), Enugu (9) and, Ogun (9).

Others are – Kano (8), Kwara (8), Cross River (5), Ondo (5), Rivers (5), Ekiti (4), Imo (3) and, Borno (2).

The NCDC said: “46,867 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 33,346 AND Deaths: 950.”

