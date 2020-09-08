BREAKING: 296 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 55,456; death toll now to 1,067

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 296 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six people died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,061 to 1,067.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,456.

Meanwhile, 43,334 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5) and, Ondo (5).

Others are – Anambra (3), Imo (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2) and, Akwa Ibom (1).

The NCDC said: “55,456 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,334 AND Deaths: 1,067.”

