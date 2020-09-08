Latest Politics

BREAKING: 296 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 55,456; death toll now to 1,067

September 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 296 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six people died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,061 to 1,067.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,456.

Meanwhile, 43,334 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

READ ALSO: 100 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 55,005; death toll now 1,057

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5) and, Ondo (5).

Others are – Anambra (3), Imo (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2) and, Akwa Ibom (1).

The NCDC said: “55,456 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,334 AND Deaths: 1,067.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */