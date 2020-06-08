BREAKING: 315 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 12801; deaths now 361

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 315 new COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

In the regular daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, NCDC disclosed that the fresh infections had further increased the total number of people infected by the virus in the country to 12,801.

Nigeria has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Africa behind only South Africa with 48,285 confirmed cases.

The death toll had also increased from 354 to 361 after seven persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Meanwhile, 4, 040 cases have been discharged throughout the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (128), FCT (34), Rivers (32), Edo (28), Oyo (22), Kaduna (20), Gombe (13) and Ogun (8).

Others are – Delta (7), Kwara (7), Plateau (5), Kano (5), Bauchi (4) and Katsina (2).

The NCDC said: “12,801 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 4,040 AND Deaths: 361.”

