BREAKING: 328 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11844. Death toll now 333

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed 328 fresh COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

In the daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria released on its Twitter handle, NCDC said the fresh infections had increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 11, 844.

The centre added that 10 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Friday.

Consequently, the pandemic death toll had increased from 323 to 333 in the last 24 hours.

However, 3,696 cases have been discharged from the various isolation facilities in the country after they were considered fully fit for reintegration into the society by medical experts.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (121), FCT (70), Bauchi (25), Rivers (18), Oyo (16), Kaduna (15), Gombe (14) and Edo (13).

Others are – Ogun (13), Jigawa (8), Enugu (6), Kano (5), Osun (2) and Ondo (2).

The NCDC said: “11,844 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,696 AND Deaths: 333.”

