Latest Politics

BREAKING: 338 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 5959; deaths rise to 182

May 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 338 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the new discoveries had increased the number of people infected by the virus to 5,959.

The death toll also increased to 182 while 1,594 persons had been discharged from treatment centres across the country.

READ ALSO: Three-year-old COVID-19 patient, one other recover in Enugu

The NCDC said: “338 new cases of #COVID19; 177-Lagos 64-Kano Jigawa 4-Kaduna 3-Abia 3-Bauchi 3-Borno 2-Gombe 2-Akwa Ibom 2-Delta 1-Ondo 1-Kebbi 1-Sokoto 5959 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

“Discharged: 1594 Deaths: 182.″

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!