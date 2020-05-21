BREAKING: 339 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total above 7000 to 7016; death toll now 211

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night confirmed 339 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

In the daily update on the pandemic situation in the country and posted on its Twitter handle, the centre said the new discoveries had increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 7, 016.

The number of fatalities had also increased from 200 to 211 in the last 24 hours.

However, 1, 907 patients had been released from the various isolation centres across the country to reunite with their families.

The breakdown of the new figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (139), Kano (28), Oyo (28), Edo (25), Katsina (22), Kaduna (18), Jigawa (14), Yobe (13) and Plateau (13).

Others are – FCT (11), Gombe (8), Ogun (5), Bauchi (4), Nasarawa (4), Delta (3), Ondo (2), Rivers (1) and Adamawa (1).

