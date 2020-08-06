BREAKING: 354 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 45,244; death toll now 930

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 354 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 927 to 930.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 45,244.

Meanwhile, 32,430 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (78), Lagos (76), Kaduna (23), Ebonyi (19), Oyo (18), Nasarawa (17), Rivers (17), Delta (16), Kwara (15), and Akwa Ibom (13).

Others are – Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6) and, Ekiti (6).

The NCDC said: “45,244 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 32,430 AND Deaths: 930.”

