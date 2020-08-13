BREAKING: 373 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 48,116; deaths now 966

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 373 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 10 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 956 to 966.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 48,116.

Meanwhile, 34,309 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (69), Osun (41), Kaduna (40), Oyo (40), FCT (35), Plateau (22), Rivers (19), Kano (17), Ondo (17) and, Ogun (15).

Others are – Abia (14), Gombe (12), Imo (9), Enugu (7), Kwara (6), Delta (5), Niger (2), Borno (1), Bauchi (1) and, Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “48,116 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 34,309 AND Deaths: 966.”

