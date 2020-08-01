BREAKING: 386 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 43,537; death toll now 883

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 386 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 879 to 883.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 43,537.

Meanwhile, 20,087 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (130), Lagos (65), Ondo (37), Osun (29), Plateau (23), Rivers (15), Enugu (14), Nasarawa (12), Bayelsa (11) and, Ebonyi (11).

Others are –Ekiti (9), Oyo (8), Edo (8), Abia (6), Ogun (3), Katsina (3), Imo (1) and Adamawa (1).

The NCDC said: “43,537 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 20,087 AND Deaths: 883.”

