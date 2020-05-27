BREAKING: 389 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 8733; death toll stands at 254

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 389 new COVID-19 cases in 22 states of the federation with Lagos for the umpteenth time the focal point of the pandemic.

According to the daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria and released on the centre Twitter handle, the fresh cases had increased the total number of people infected by the virus in the country to 8,733.

The number of fatalities had also increased from 249 to 254 in the last 24 hours while 2,501 patients had been given a clean of health by medical personnel who are in the frontline of the fight against the virus.

However, the major highlight of Wednesday’s report was the inclusion of Kogi among the states with COVID-19 infections.

Prior to Wednesday, Kogi and Cross River are the only two states in Nigeria without a single case of COVID-19 since February 17 when the country recorded its first infection by the virus.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano (13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna (7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6) and Gombe (2).

Others are – Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1) and Anambra (1).

The NCDC said: “8,733 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,501 AND Deaths: 254.”

