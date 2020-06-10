BREAKING: 409 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 13,873; death toll rises to 382

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 409 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states in the country and Abuja.

NCDC, which disclosed in the daily COVID-19 update in Nigeria released on its Twitter handle, added that 17 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the pandemic death toll increased from 365 to 382.

Also, the fresh cases increased the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria to 13,873.

Meanwhile, 4,351 patients had been discharged by from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (201), FCT (85), Delta (22), Edo (16), Borno (14), Nasarawa (14), Kaduna (14), Bauchi (10), Rivers (9) and Enugu (5).

Others are – Kano (5), Ogun (4), Ondo (4), Bayelsa (2), Kebbi (2) and Plateau (2).

The NCDC said: “13,873 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 4,351 AND Deaths: 382.”

