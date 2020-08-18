BREAKING: 410 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 49,895: death toll now 981

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 410 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 977 to 981.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 49,895.

Meanwhile, 37,051 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (210), FCT (45), Ondo (30), Plateau (21), Edo (19), Ogun (16), Oyo (13) and, Nasarawa (12).

Others are – Bauchi (11), Enugu (10), Kwara (7), Kaduna (6), Anambra (4), Ebonyi (3), Abia (2) and, Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “49,895 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 37,051 AND Deaths: 981.

