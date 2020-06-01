BREAKING: 416 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 10578; death toll climbs to 299

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 416 fresh COVID-19 cases in 19 states of the federation and Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In the daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria published on its Twitter handle, the NCDC disclosed that the new cases had brought the total number of people infected by the virus in the country to 10,578.

The number of fatalities had also moved from 287 to 299 in the last 24 hours while 3,122 persons had been discharged by from treatment facilities scattered across in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (192), Edo (41), Rivers (33), Kaduna (30), Kwara (23), Nasarawa (18), Borno (17), FCT (14), Oyo (10), Katsina (7), Abia (5), and Delta (5).

Others are – Adamawa (4), Kano (4), Imo (3), Ondo (3), Benue (2), Bauchi (2), Ogun (2) and Niger (1).

NCDC said: “10,578 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,122 AND Deaths: 299.”

