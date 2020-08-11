BREAKING: 423 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 47,299; death toll now 956

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 423 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 950 to 956.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 47,290.

Meanwhile, 33,609 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (117), FCT (40), Ondo (35), Rivers (28), Osun (24), Benue (21), Abia (19), Ogun (19), Ebonyi (18), Delta (17), Kwara (17) and, Kaduna (15).

Others are – Anambra (14), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Imo (6), Gombe (4), Oyo (3), Taraba (3), Bauchi (1), Edo (1) and, Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “47,290 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 33,609 AND Deaths: 956.”

