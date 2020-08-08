BREAKING: 453 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 46,140; death toll now 942

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 453 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 936 to 942.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 46,140.

Meanwhile, 33,044 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 443 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 45,687; death toll now 936

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (75), Lagos (71), Benue (53), Delta (39), Borno (30), Enugu (25), Plateau (24), Osun (20), Abia (19) and, Oyo (17).

Others are – Kaduna (16), Kano (13), Ebonyi (13), Ogun (9), Kwara (7), Ondo (6), Gombe (3), Ekiti (2), Akwa Ibom (1) and, Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “46,140 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 33,044 AND Deaths: 942.”

Join the conversation

Opinions