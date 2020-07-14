Latest Politics

BREAKING: 463 new COVD-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 33 616; death toll now 754

July 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 463 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 10 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 744 to 754.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 33,616.

Meanwhile, 13,792 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (128), Kwara (92), Enugu (39), Delta (33), Edo (29), Plateau (28), Kaduna (23), Oyo (15), Ogun (14) and Osun (14).

Others are – FCT (12), Ondo (9), Rivers (9), Abia (8), Bayelsa (5), Ekiti (3) and, Borno (2).

The NCDC said: “33,616 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 13,792 AND Deaths: 754.”

