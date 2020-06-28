BREAKING: 490 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 24,567; death toll now 565

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 490 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that seven persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 558 to 565.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 24,567.

Meanwhile, 9,007 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (118), Delta (84), Ebonyi (68), FCT (56), Plateau (39), Edo (29), Katsina (21), Imo (13), Ondo (12), Adamawa (11), Osun (8), and Ogun (8).

Others are – Rivers (6), Kano (5), Enugu (3), Bauchi (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Kogi (1), Oyo (1) and Bayelsa (1).

The NCDC said: “24,567 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 9,007 AND Deaths: 565.”

