490 new cases of COVID-19 recorded as Nigeria’s total crosses the 17,000 mark to 17,148; deaths now 455

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed 490 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said a stunning 31 persons died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday.

Consequently, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 424 to 455.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 17,148.

Meanwhile, 5,623 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (142), FCT (60), Bayelsa (54), Rivers (39), Delta (37), Oyo (30), Kaduna (26), Imo (23), Enugu (19), Kwara (17) and Gombe (11).

Others are – Ondo (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (7), Borno (6), and Benue (1).

The NCDC said: “17,148 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 5,623 AND Deaths: 455.”

