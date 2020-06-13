BREAKING: 501 news cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 15,682. Death toll now 407

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 in 23 states of the federation and Abuja.

In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said eight persons died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities had increased from 399 to 407.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 15,682.

Meanwhile, 5,101 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (195), FCT (50), Kano (42), Kaduna (27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo (21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9) and Ogun (9).

Others are – Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC said: “15,682 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 5,101 AND Deaths: 407.”

