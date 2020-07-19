BREAKING: 556 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 36,663; death toll now 789

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 556 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 11 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 778 to 789.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 36,663.

Meanwhile, 15,105 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Edo (104), Lagos (97), FCT (70), Benue (66), Oyo (61), Kaduna (38), Plateau (28), Osun (19), Akwa Ibom (14) and, Rivers (13).

Others are – Katsina (13), Ondo (13), Ogun (6), Kano (5), Nasarawa (4), Gombe (2), Ekiti (2) and, Borno (1).

The NCDC said: “36,663 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 15,105 AND Deaths: 789.”

