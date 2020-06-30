BREAKING: 561 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 25,694; death toll now 590

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 561 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 17 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 573 to 590.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 25,694.

Meanwhile, 9,746 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (200), Edo (119), Kaduna (52), FCT (52), Niger (32), Ogun (19), Ondo (16), Imo (14), Plateau (11), Abia (8) and Oyo (8).

Others are – Bayelsa (7), Katsina (6), Kano (5), Bauchi (3), Osun (3), Kebbi (3), Borno (2) and Jigawa (1).

The NCDC said: “25,694 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 9,746 AND Deaths: 590.”

