BREAKING: 566 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 25,133; death toll now 573

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 566 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that eight persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 565 to 573.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 25,133.

Meanwhile, 9,402 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (166), Oyo (66), Delta (53), Ebonyi (43), Plateau (34), Ondo (32), FCT (26), Ogun (25), Edo (24), Imo (15), Bayelsa (13), and Benue (12).

Others are – Gombe (11), Kano (11), Kaduna (11), Osun (8), Nasarawa (7), Borno (5), Katsina (2) and Anambra (2).

The NCDC said: “25,133 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 9,402 AND Deaths: 573.”

