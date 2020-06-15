BREAKING: 573 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 16,658. Death toll now 424

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 573 new COVID-19 cases in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said four persons died from COVID-19 complications on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities had increased from 420 to 424.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 16,658.

Meanwhile, 5,349 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (216), Rivers (103), Oyo (68), Edo (40), Kano (21), Gombe (20), FCT (17), Delta (13), Plateau (12), Bauchi (12), and Niger (10).

Others are – Kebbi (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Abia (7), Nasarawa (5), Borno (1), Kwara (1), Benue (1) and Anambra (1).

The NCDC said: “16,658 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 5,349 AND Deaths: 424.”

