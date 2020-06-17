Latest • Politics • Top Stories BREAKING: 587 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 17,735; death toll now 469 June 17, 2020 By Ripples Nigeria Details shortly… Author Recent Posts Ripples NigeriaWe are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears. www.ripplesnigeria.com Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all) DEVELOPING STORY: Obaseki, PDP governors, other leaders meeting in Abuja - June 17, 2020 BREAKING: 587 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 17,735; death toll now 469 - June 17, 2020 COVID-19: Edo Assembly shuts down for two weeks - June 17, 2020 Join the conversation Opinions