BREAKING: 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 22,614; death toll now 549

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that seven persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 542 to 549.

One of those who reportedly died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday was a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

He died at the First Cardiology Consultant Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 22,614.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 452 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 21,371; deaths now 533

Meanwhile, 7,822 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (159), Delta (106), Ondo (44), FCT (34), Edo (34), Oyo (33), Kaduna (33), Enugu (28), Katsina (25), Imo (22), Adamawa (15), Ogun (12) and Osun (11).

Others are – Abia (8), Rivers (6), Nasarawa (5), Bauchi (5), Niger (5), Kebbi (4), Ekiti (3), Taraba (1) and Plateau (1).

The NCDC said: “22,614 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 7,822 AND Deaths: 549.”

Join the conversation

Opinions