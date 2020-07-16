BREAKING: 595 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 34,854; death toll now 769

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 595 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 23 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 769 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 34,854.

Meanwhile, 14,292 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (156), Ondo (95), Rivers (53), Abia (43), Oyo (38), Enugu (29), Edo (24), FCT (23), Kaduna (20), Akwa Ibom (17), Anambra (17), Osun (17), Ogun (14), and Kano (13).

Others are – Imo (11), Delta (6), Ekiti (5), Gombe (4), Plateau (4), Cross River (2), Adamawa (1), Bauchi (1), Jigawa (1), and Yobe (1).

The NCDC said: “34,854 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 14,292 AND Deaths: 769.”

