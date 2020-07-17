BREAKING: 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 35,454; death toll now 772

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 600 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 769 to 772.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 35,454.

Meanwhile, 14,633 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (129), FCT (118), Oyo (87), Kano (55), Benue (42), Enugu (35), Kwara (28), Imo (16), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12), Ondo (12), Delta (11), and Edo (11).

Others are – Plateau (8), Nasarawa (6), Ekiti (6), Niger (6), Borno (4), Abia (4) and Gombe (3).

The NCDC said: “35,454 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 14,633 AND Deaths: 772.”

