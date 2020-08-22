BREAKING: 601 new COVID-19 cases recorded as Nigeria’s total hits 51,905; death toll now 997

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 601 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 996 to 997.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 51,905.

Meanwhile, 38,767 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (404), FCT (37), Oyo (19), Ondo (14), Abia (13), Enugu (13), Kaduna (13), Edo (12), Kano (12), Kwara (11) and, Ebonyi (10).

Others are – Nasarawa (7), Ogun (6), Osun (5), Delta (5), Niger (5), Plateau (4), Bayelsa (4), Katsina (3), Ekiti (2) and, Imo (2).

The NCDC said: “51,905 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 38,767 AND Deaths: 997.”

