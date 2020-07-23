BREAKING: 604 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 38,948; death toll now 833

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 604 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 20 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 813 to 833.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 38,948.

Meanwhile, 16,061 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (203), Oyo (87), FCT (79), Edo (41), Osun (35), Ogun (24), Rivers (22), Kaduna (22), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (18), Delta (9) and, Ebonyi (9).

Others are – Imo (8), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Cross River (5), Katsina (4), Nasarawa (3), Borno (2), Ekiti (2) and, Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “38,948 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 16,061 AND Deaths: 833.”

