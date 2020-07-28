BREAKING: 624 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 41,804; deaths now 868

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 624 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that eight people died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 860 to 868.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 41,804.

Meanwhile, 18,764 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (212), Oyo (69), Niger (49), Kano (37), Osun (37), FCT (35), Plateau (34), Gombe (33) and, Edo (28).

Others are – Enugu (28), Ebonyi (17), Delta (10), Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7), Ondo (5), Kaduna (4) and, Nasarawa (2).

The NCDC said: “41,804 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 18,764 AND Deaths: 868.”

