BREAKING: 627 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total beyond the 15,000 mark to 15,181; deaths now 399

For the second consecutive day, Nigeria recorded more than 600 COVID-19 cases, after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 627 new infections in 22 states of the federation and Abuja Friday night.
In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said that 12 persons died from COVID-19 on Friday.
Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities had increased from 387 to 399.
Also, the number of confirmed cases increased to 15,181.
Meanwhile, 4,891 patients have so far been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (229), FCT (65), Abia (54), Borno (42), Oyo (35), Rivers (28), Edo (28), Gombe (27), Ogun (21), Plateau (18), Delta (18), Bauchi (10) and Kaduna (10).
Others are: Benue (9), Ondo (8), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (4), Enugu (4), Sokoto (3), Niger (3), Kebbi (3), Yobe (1) and Kano (1).
The NCDC said:
“15,181 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.
“Discharged: 4,891 AND Deaths: 399.”
