BREAKING: 661 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 19,808 as death toll surpasses 500

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 661 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 19 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 487 to 506.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 19,808.

Meanwhile, 6,718 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

READ ALSO: The upsurge continues as 667 new cases take Nigeria’s COVID-19 tally beyond the 19,000 mark to 19,147

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (230), Rivers (127), Delta (83), FCT (60), Oyo (51), Edo (31), and Bayelsa (27).

Others are – Kaduna (25), Plateau (13), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (2), Kano (2) and Borno (1).

The NCDC said: “19,808 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 6,718 AND Deaths: 506.”

Join the conversation

Opinions