BREAKING: 675 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 20,919; death toll now 525

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 675 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that seven persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 518 to 525.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 20,919.

Meanwhile, 7,109 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (288), Oyo (76), Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), and FCT (16).

Others are – Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3) and Plateau (2).

The NCDC said: “20,919 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 7,109 AND Deaths: 525.”

