BREAKING: 684 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 23,298; death toll now 554

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 684 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that five persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 549 to 554.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 23,298.

Meanwhile, 8,253 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (259), Oyo (76), Katsina (69), Delta (66), Rivers (46), Ogun (23), Edo (22), Osun (22), Ebonyi (21), FCT (20) and Kaduna (16).

Others are – Ondo (10), Imo (9), Abia (9), Gombe (5), Plateau (4), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (2) and Anambra (1).

The NCDC said: “23,298 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 8,253 AND Deaths: 554.”

