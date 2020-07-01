BREAKING: 790 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 26,484; death toll now 603

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 790 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 13 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 590 to 603.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 26,484.

Meanwhile, 10,152 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Delta (166), Lagos (120), Enugu (66), FCT (65), Edo (60), Ogun (43), Kano (41), Kaduna (39), Ondo (33), Rivers (32), Bayelsa (29), Katsina (21), Imo (20) and Kwara (18).

Others are – Oyo (11), Abia (10), Benue (6), Gombe (4), Yobe (2), Bauchi (2) and Kebbi (2).

The NCDC said: “26,484 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 10,152 AND Deaths: 603.”

