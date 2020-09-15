Latest Politics

BREAKING: 90 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,478; death toll now 1,088

September 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that five persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,083 to 1,088.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,478.

Meanwhile, 44,430 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (33), Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1) and, Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “56,478 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 44,430 AND Deaths: 1,088.”

