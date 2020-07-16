Acting NDDC MD, Prof Pondei, walks out on Reps; may be arrested

The Acting Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Committee (NDDC) Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei on Thursday walked out on the House Committee probing alleged malfeasance at the commission.

The committee has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for him.

The federal lawmakers are probing the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission.

Pondei and his team walked out of the lawmakers after he accused the Chairman of the committee Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of corruption.

He said, “We in the NDDC are not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over a matter.

“He is an accused party, the NDDC has over time accused Rep Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press.

“He is an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot seat on his own case.

“We have no issue of appearing, we appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee and as long as he remains, we will not make any presentation.”

Following Pondei’s action, Reps spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, moved a motion invoking section 89 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), to issue a warrant of arrest against the acting chairman of the NDDC committee.

The Reps passed the motion after it was seconded.

