After 10 days in detention, Magu finally released

July 15, 2020
The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been released.

He was released on Wednesday evening after spending 10 days in detention.

Magu, who was arrested on July 6, had been questioned severally for alleged malfeasance by a presidential panel headed by a former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

Magu was accused of re-looting recovered assets and insubordination by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Following his arrest and subsequent interrogation for alleged abuse of office, President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday suspended Magu and appointed Mohammed Umar to oversee the affairs of the commission pending the conclusion of the investigation of allegations against the anti-graft czar.

