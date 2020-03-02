Again, Supreme Court adjourns ruling on review of Imo governorship election

The apex once again adjourned ruling in the application praying that Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be returned as the governor of Imo State.

The adjournment was the second time the apex court adjourned ruling on the application by Ihedioha and the PDP asking it to review its January 14 ruling in which it declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the new governor of Imo State.

On Monday, a seven-man panel of justices of the court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned the matter after counsel to Ihedioha, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), pleaded for time to respond to court processes, which according to him was served on him by Governor Uzodinma and APC in the courtroom.

He said, “My lords this matter was adjourned for hearing, but we were just served in the courtroom with a process from the 1st and 2nd Respondents/Appellants.

“If it is convenient to your lordships, permit us to come back tomorrow (Tuesday) so that we can look at this process.”

Meanwhile, counsel to Uzodinma and the APC, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN), told the court that his clients were ready for the hearing to proceed.

He said, “The application was only served because we received their own process on Friday, so today is the earliest date for us to serve them. We are ready to go on.”

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Taminu Inuwa (SAN), also said he was ready.

But the CJN, in a short ruling adjourned the matter till Tuesday for hearing.

