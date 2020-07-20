BREAKING: Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship primary

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The governor defeated seven other aspirants in Monday’s governorship primaries held in the state.

READ ALSO: ONDO 2020: Aspirant backs out as 11 others jostle for APC guber ticket today

Four candidates had earlier stepped down for Akeredolu on Monday.

The chairman of the party’s Primary Election Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello, is expected to announce the official results soon.

Join the conversation

Opinions