BREAKING: Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship primary

July 20, 2020
ONDO HOUSE OF SNAKES: Gov Akeredolu accuses lawmakers of mismanaging funds
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The governor defeated seven other aspirants in Monday’s governorship primaries held in the state.

Four candidates had earlier stepped down for Akeredolu on Monday.

The chairman of the party’s Primary Election Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello, is expected to announce the official results soon.

