Sports
Ancelotti sets European record as Real Madrid emerge La Liga champions
Carlo Ancelotti has become the first manager to win the league title in each of the top five leagues in Europe after leading Real Madrid to their 35th La Liga title.
Real, who needed just a point from their game against Espanyol to emerge league winners, defeated their opponents 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to seal the title.
A first-half brace by Rodrygo, and a goal each by Marci Asensio and Karim Benzema in the second half, sealed the thumping victory for red-hot Real.
After 35 games, the Spanish giants have accumulated 81 points, 17 points above second-placed Sevilla, with just four matches left.
With the triumph, Ancelotti, who joined the team from Everton last season, has now won a championship title in La Liga, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1 and the German Bundesliga.
Read Also: Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title
Ancelotti’s first league title as a manager came in the 2003-2004 Serie A season at AC Milan, and in the 2009-2010 campaign he won the Premier League with Chelsea.
The 62-year-old Italian then moved to Paris Saint-Germain to seal the Ligue 1 gong in the 2012-2013 season before joining Bayern Munich where he picked up the Bundesliga title in the 2016-2017 campaign.
Meanwhile, Ancelotti and his Madrid stars will on Wednesday play host to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.
The first leg at the Etihad Stadium ended in Manchester City’s favour as they won 4-3 in the thriller.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...