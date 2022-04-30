Ancelotti sets European record as Real Madrid emerge La Liga champions

Carlo Ancelotti has become the first manager to win the league title in each of the top five leagues in Europe after leading Real Madrid to their 35th La Liga title.

Real, who needed just a point from their game against Espanyol to emerge league winners, defeated their opponents 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to seal the title.

A first-half brace by Rodrygo, and a goal each by Marci Asensio and Karim Benzema in the second half, sealed the thumping victory for red-hot Real.

After 35 games, the Spanish giants have accumulated 81 points, 17 points above second-placed Sevilla, with just four matches left.

With the triumph, Ancelotti, who joined the team from Everton last season, has now won a championship title in La Liga, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1 and the German Bundesliga.

Read Also: Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title

Ancelotti’s first league title as a manager came in the 2003-2004 Serie A season at AC Milan, and in the 2009-2010 campaign he won the Premier League with Chelsea.

The 62-year-old Italian then moved to Paris Saint-Germain to seal the Ligue 1 gong in the 2012-2013 season before joining Bayern Munich where he picked up the Bundesliga title in the 2016-2017 campaign.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti and his Madrid stars will on Wednesday play host to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The first leg at the Etihad Stadium ended in Manchester City’s favour as they won 4-3 in the thriller.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now