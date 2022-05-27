BREAKING: APC shifts presidential primary to June 6

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary to June 6, and June 7.

The APC announced the postponement after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) agreed to extend the dates for primary elections.

The ruling had earlier fixed the presidential primary for May 29.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now