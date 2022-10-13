Politics
BREAKING: Appeal Court discharges Nnamdi Kanu
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of terrorism charges.
Kanu, who was brought back to the country on June 27 last year, was arraigned by the Federal Government on a 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
At Thursday’s proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the charges preferred against the IPOB leader did not disclose the place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before he was extradited to Nigeria in clear violation of international treaties.
READ ALSO: IPOB names acting leader to stand in for detained Nnamdi Kanu
The panel added that the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter due to the abduction and extraordinary rendition of the activist to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the African Union convention and protocol on extradition.
The court noted that the federal government failed to disclose where Kanu was arrested despite the severity of the allegations against him.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...