BREAKING: Appeal Court discharges Nnamdi Kanu

Published

26 mins ago

on

kanu and lawyer

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of terrorism charges.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country on June 27 last year, was arraigned by the Federal Government on a 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

At Thursday’s proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the charges preferred against the IPOB leader did not disclose the place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before he was extradited to Nigeria in clear violation of international treaties.


The panel added that the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter due to the abduction and extraordinary rendition of the activist to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the African Union convention and protocol on extradition.

The court noted that the federal government failed to disclose where Kanu was arrested despite the severity of the allegations against him.

Opinions

