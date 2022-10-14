BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month strike

After eights months of negotiations with the federal government, the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its industrial action conditionally.

The decision came after a meeting by the leadership held on Thursday night which extended into the early hours of Friday morning.

The Appeal Court had given the union until today (Friday to call off the industrial action before it would hear its appeal against the judgement of the National Industrial Court which ordered the lecturers to return to classes.

