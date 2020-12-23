Latest Politics

BREAKING…ASUU calls off nine months old strike

December 23, 2020
ASUU meets Senate, introduces alternative to IPPIS
By Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Wednesday called off its nine-month old strike.

ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja.

RipplesNigeria had reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Tuesday the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would suspend its prolong strike before January 15.

