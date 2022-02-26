Politics
BREAKING: Atiku in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the latter’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.
Read also: How I snubbed governors’ request to contest against Obasanjo in 2003 – Atiku
Atiku, a former presidential candidate, arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), around 10am on Saturday.
the day before, he was at the Iperu Remo area of the state, where he met with some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), particularly, a former governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who was celebrating his birthday.
Although the former Vice President has not officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, his visit to his former principal may not be unconnected to his presidential ambition.
By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...