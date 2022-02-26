BREAKING: Atiku in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the latter’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Atiku, a former presidential candidate, arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), around 10am on Saturday.

the day before, he was at the Iperu Remo area of the state, where he met with some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), particularly, a former governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who was celebrating his birthday.

Although the former Vice President has not officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, his visit to his former principal may not be unconnected to his presidential ambition.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

