BREAKING: Aviation workers shut Kano Airport over dispute between FAAN, NAMA

Aminu Kano International Airport has been shut following alleged dispute between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Ripples Nigeria learnt that flights billed to leave on Monday were disrupted following suspension of operations by Air Traffic Controllers.

It was also learnt that the dispute between the two bodies of the airport began after the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) shut down air navigation services for flights in and out of the Airport, over power supply to NAMA facilities and staff accommodations that were disconnected.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now